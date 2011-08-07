Fitness Challenge helps improve lives of those who have MS

Published Date Written by Eric Wise

Press And Journal photo by Eric Wise — Jamie Burkett exercises under the watchful eye of trainer Mark Mueller, who provided training to her during the 2015 MS Challenge at the Elizabethtown Fitness Center. Burkett and other participants helped Mueller organize the second year for the local challenge.

In the years after her diagnosis with multiple sclerosis, Jamie Burkett found herself exhausted by a trip to the grocery store. She did not have the energy to make more than one stop on a shopping trip, and she grew fatigued even on days of simple, light activity.

“When evening came, I would just be wiped out,” said Burkett, 37, of Lower Swatara Township.

She decided to do something about it.

In the fall of 2015, she began the 12-week MS Fitness Challenge offered by four athletic trainers at the Elizabethtown Fitness Center.







